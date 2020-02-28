Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $7.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.21. 6,002,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

