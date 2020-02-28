Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Shares of NYSE:ZOM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,363,822. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

Earnings History for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)

