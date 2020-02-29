$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aircastle’s earnings. Aircastle reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aircastle.

Get Aircastle alerts:

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.37 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AYR shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYR remained flat at $$31.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,248,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. Aircastle has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aircastle by 83,400.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aircastle (AYR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.