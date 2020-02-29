$15.10 Billion in Sales Expected for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post sales of $15.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.02 billion to $15.23 billion. SYSCO reported sales of $14.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $61.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.19 billion to $61.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $64.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.71 billion to $65.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.65. 5,761,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

