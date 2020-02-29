$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will announce sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. Baxter International reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $11.36 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baxter International.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,181,311,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $381,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after buying an additional 656,106 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,350,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after buying an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $83.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,659,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,317. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average is $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $72.42 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

