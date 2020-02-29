3,072 Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Biogen comprises approximately 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.85.

BIIB stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.39. 2,372,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,724. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

