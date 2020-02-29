34,250 Shares in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.06% of Endava as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Endava by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Endava from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 264,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. Endava PLC – has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Endava had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.65%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava PLC – will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

