8,426 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.7% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $12.25 on Friday, reaching $369.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,791. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

