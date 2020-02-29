Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) has trended negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Air New Zealand earned a media sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:ANZFF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.49. 37,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307. Air New Zealand has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

