Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.67

News headlines about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a news sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Airbus’ score:

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.50. 10,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EADSF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.