Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $24.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,339.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,465.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.87. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $903.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

