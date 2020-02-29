Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Position Lessened by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Amcor accounts for about 2.8% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amcor by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 90.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $745,182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at $33,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Amcor stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,467,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769,081. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

