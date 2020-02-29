Analysts Expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Post $0.82 EPS

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.80. SYSCO reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,856,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SYSCO by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 657,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,263,000 after buying an additional 89,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.65. 5,761,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

