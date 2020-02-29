ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARKEMA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ARKEMA/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ARKEMA/S has a 12 month low of $80.75 and a 12 month high of $108.19.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

