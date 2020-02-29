Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million.

NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,432. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $494.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

