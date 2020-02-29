Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,620 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after buying an additional 1,050,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after buying an additional 795,075 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,452,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.30. 3,540,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,164. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

