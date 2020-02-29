Brokerages Anticipate Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of CTB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.49. 720,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,872. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,866 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,496 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after buying an additional 133,487 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 979,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

