Brokerages Set ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Target Price at $40.67

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. 1,577,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,296. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

