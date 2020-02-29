Brokerages Set ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Target Price at GBX 3,541.76

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,500.63 ($46.05).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price (up from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON ASC traded down GBX 66 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,997 ($39.42). 619,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,510. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 101.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,233.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,977.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton purchased 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

