Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,247 shares during the period. Chromadex accounts for about 5.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 2.60% of Chromadex worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDXC. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

CDXC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 615,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,987. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $219.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. Chromadex Corp has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

