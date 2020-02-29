Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce sales of $270.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.00 million and the highest is $271.74 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $240.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,009,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $4,120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,724. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.