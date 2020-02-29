Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $5.92 on Friday, reaching $128.71. 394,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,565. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.01 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.64.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coherent from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

