Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will report sales of $611.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $588.80 million and the highest is $624.30 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported sales of $619.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CTB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. 720,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,872. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,866 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after buying an additional 76,496 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after buying an additional 133,487 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 979,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.