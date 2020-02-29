Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.6% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,404,000 after buying an additional 97,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $11.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,050,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.79 and its 200 day moving average is $297.37. The firm has a market cap of $129.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

