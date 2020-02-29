Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 84.43% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Endo International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.40 EPS.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,542,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

