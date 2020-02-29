Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Holdings Raised by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Enova International makes up about 3.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Enova International worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Enova International by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enova International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,441.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENVA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 444,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,937. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Enova International Inc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.35.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.