Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.41 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 391,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRGI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.