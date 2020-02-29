First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

CIBR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 689,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,612. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

