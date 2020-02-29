First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 843,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 282,339 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 201,738 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,298. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0761 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

