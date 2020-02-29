Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Announces Earnings Results

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 58.12%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontdoor updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ FTDR traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 931,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,407. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

