FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,803,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,413,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,946. FS KKR Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director James H. Kropp purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

