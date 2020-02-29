II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 203.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,784. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IIVI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

