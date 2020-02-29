iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,122,000 after acquiring an additional 181,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,641,000 after acquiring an additional 341,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $295.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,280,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.78 and its 200 day moving average is $312.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.10 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.