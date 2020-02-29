iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDV. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 627.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 129,177 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,617,000 after acquiring an additional 59,465 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12,593.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter.

IDV traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $30.15. 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

