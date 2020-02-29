iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,285,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $62,895,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,808,000 after purchasing an additional 920,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.24. 122,341,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,461,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

