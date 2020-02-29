iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter.

IJT traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $173.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,088. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $169.56 and a 1 year high of $200.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.85 and its 200 day moving average is $186.38.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

