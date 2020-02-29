Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) is Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,697,978 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,402,452 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco comprises 9.8% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.07% of Itau Unibanco worth $61,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ITUB. UBS Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Itau Unibanco stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,875,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,102,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

