JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.11. The company had a trading volume of 44,898,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,894. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $356.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.