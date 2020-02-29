JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.11. 44,898,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,378,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $356.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average is $126.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

