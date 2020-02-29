Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Bought by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. Marlin Business Services comprises about 2.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Marlin Business Services worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 138.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRLN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of MRLN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. 47,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,396. The company has a market cap of $239.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.81. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

