Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 162.43%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $4.36 on Friday, hitting $124.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,640,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $114.46 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,562 shares of company stock worth $16,543,861. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

