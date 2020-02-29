Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (CVE:MON) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $875,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company focuses on exploring lithium, rare earths, phosphates, and battery metals. Its principal property is the Soris Lithium project located in central Namibia.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.