Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,034 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $12.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.11. 15,360,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,698. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.30. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $269.60 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.26, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

