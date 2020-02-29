Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 28,387 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,472,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,513,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,171,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,081,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,889,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $50.14. 1,643,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,358. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $56.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.