Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. 45,494,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,659,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

