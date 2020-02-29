Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 106.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 9,564,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

