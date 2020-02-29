Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 4,881 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.95. 4,074,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.04.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.