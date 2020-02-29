Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $443,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

