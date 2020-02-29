Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 371,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,765. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $57.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

