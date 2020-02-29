Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,538,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,492. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $247.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.8039 dividend. This represents a $9.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

